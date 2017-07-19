Homepage
AIFST will host a Humanitarian Food Science and Technology Symposium - following the AIFST Convention - on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 at ICC. This unique symposium will bring together a number of experts from Australia and around the world to discuss issues related to humanitarian and emergency feeding.
CONVENTION REGISTRATIONS NOW OPEN!
It's all about "The Future of Food" in 2017 as we explore cutting edge science, emerging technologies and leading innovations set to enhance and drive the Australian food industry forward for decades to come! The AIFST 50th Anniversary Convention brings together the largest grouping of Australia’s food industry in one location at the brand new International Convention Centre in Sydney from 17 - 18 July 2017. The Convention is also co-located with the popular foodpro exhibition. Register today to take advantage of Early Bird Registrations available until Midnight on Monday, 22 May 2017.
Pit wits against the best and brightest of the Australian food industry at the Annual AIFST Victorian Trivia Evening! Form a team to take on the reigning champions, or come along on the evening and join one on the night.
To mark the 50th anniversary of AIFST, in the January/Februrary 2017 edition of food australia, we interviewed AIFST Founding and longest-standing member Peter Ernest Seale. Peter, now aged 90, shared his experiences and story on the food science and technology industry over the years
Feedback Sought on Revised Retail Baking Qualification, New Units & Skill Sets; have your say on VET training for the baking sector
The 2017 AIFST AGM will be held in the Pyrmont Room at the International Convention Centre, Sydney from 8.30am-9.30am on Tuesday, 18 July 2017.
AIFST has been granted an extension to report by ASIC, which will allow more of our members to engage with the AGM and AIFST during the AIFST 50th Anniversary Convention.